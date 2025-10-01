Gurugram: Video of men performing stunt in SUV goes viral, probe on

Gurugram, Oct 1 (PTI) A video of some men performing a stunt in an SUV here went viral on social media. Firecrackers were lit on the roof of the moving vehicle on the Dwarka Expressway, and a man was seen opening the sunroof of another vehicle to make a reel.

Gurugram police started has investigation in the matter, officials said on Wednesday.

In the viral video, some young men in a new black SUV with a temporary number were seen bursting firecrackers from the moving vehicle. They set off sky-shot firecrackers from the roof of the SUV while another man filmed the incident from the sunroof of another SUV travelling alongside, said the police.

A car driver who was following them captured the entire incident on his mobile and posted it on the social media page of Gurugram police, but till now the police have not been able to trace them. The police replied on the post that the matter has been forwarded to the authorities concerned for necessary action, they added.

"The matter has come to notice and is being investigated," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.