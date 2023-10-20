Gurugram: Video shows firecrackers bursting from roof of moving car, FIR registered

Gurugram, Oct 19 (PTI) An FIR was registered against an unidentified man after a video showing firecrackers bursting from the roof of a car being driven by him in Gurugram surfaced on social media, officials said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by head constable Baljeet Singh, the video has been circulating on social media platforms since Wednesday night.

In the short clip, a black-coloured SUV with registration number HR 98 A 0108 can be seen driven recklessly on Golf Course Road while firecrackers kept on its roof are going off, he said.

“The driver of the vehicle was not only endangering his life but also the lives of others on the road. Action should be taken as per the law," Singh said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown driver of the car under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life), and 188 (disobedience of order by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 Police Station on Thursday, said police. PTI COR RHL