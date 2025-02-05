Gurugram vintage car event to feature 125 iconic automotive masterpieces

Gurugram, Feb 5 (PTI) Gurugram is set to reaffirm its status as India's vintage car capital as it hosts the 11th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance, one of the country's most prestigious vintage and classic car showcases.

The three-day grand spectacle, running from February 21 to 23, will take enthusiasts on a journey through time, said an official.

According to a spokesperson for the 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance, the flag-off for the event will take place from India Gate to the Ambience Greens, Golf Course, Gurugram.

With each edition, the 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance has solidified its place on the global map of vintage motoring events. This year's show will feature an exclusive lineup of 125 rare vintage and classic cars, along with 50 heritage motorcycles, bringing the finest automotive masterpieces to Gurugram.

Among the standout exhibits is the exquisite 1939 Delahaye (Figoni et Falaschi), a symbol of timeless luxury and craftsmanship.

The rally will also showcase legendary marques such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Cadillac, Ford, and Aston Martin, each narrating a unique story of innovation and automotive heritage.

Adding to the excitement, three rare vintage cars -- the 1932 Lancia Astura Pininfarina, 1936 AC 16/70 Sports Coupe, and 1948 Bentley Mark 6 Drophead Coupe -- will make their debut at the event, the spokesperson added.

Speaking about Gurugram’s rising stature as a centre for heritage motoring, Madan Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust, said, "Year after year, we are setting new benchmarks in positioning India on the global heritage motoring tourism map, in alignment with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The 11th edition of the vintage car rally is being organized on an unprecedented scale, bringing together some of the rarest and most exquisite vintage and classic automobiles from across the world.

This year, we anticipate record-breaking participation, with collectors, enthusiasts, and global connoisseurs of motoring heritage converging to witness a spectacular display of automotive history." He added that the event is not just about automobiles -- it's a cultural extravaganza that celebrates India’s rich heritage. Spectators will be treated to mesmerising performances of Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Kathakali, and vibrant folk dances from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, making it a truly immersive experience.

"Gurugram is rapidly emerging as India's vintage car capital, and events like these reinforce its status as a premier destination for heritage motoring. With its world-class infrastructure, thriving automotive industry, and an increasing presence of luxury car brands, the city has become a natural hub for automobile aficionados. Hosting prestigious events like the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance here not only celebrates our rich motoring legacy but also enhances India's reputation on the global stage for vintage car tourism," added Mohan. PTI COR ARD ARD