Gurugram: Woman among 4 held for killing youth in July

Gurugram, Aug 16 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

The victim, Sameer, was allegedly killed for marrying the woman's daughter, Sunaina Kumari (21), after eloping with her in December 2023, they said.

His body was found in the Aravalli hills near Sohna town in Gurugram district in July.

Police said they both hailed from Katghara Shankar village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district and lived in Faridabad's Ballabgarh area.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Kumar (35) of Nuh district; Ramsadan alias Vicky (38) and Leela Devi (Kumari's mother) from Mau; and Alim Khan (29) from Rajasthan's Tijara district.

Police said one more accused, Sunaina's brother Sonu, remains absconding.

They said Sunaina's mother and brother held a grudge against Sameer for marrying Kumari and decided to kill Sameer. Sonu took help of his associates to commit the crime.

According to police, Mahesh and Alim abducted Sameer on July 4 when he was coming out of a factory in Sector 69, IMT Faridabad, and assaulted him.

They then took him to the Aravalli hills and murdered him after tying his hands and blindfolding him, police said.

"We are trying to nab Sonu, who is still on large. We are questioning the accused after taking them on four days of police remand," said Sohna ACP Jitender Kumar.

Mahesh was arrested in Sohna on Wednesday, while the other three accused were arrested in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan on Thursday.

According to an official, the crime was a blind murder case as there were no witnesses and very limited evidence.

The matter came to light on July 6 when a security guard of Ansal Farm House informed the police about seeing a dead body with its throat slit and hands tied behind with a knife lying on its side. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ