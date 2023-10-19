Gurugram: Woman arrested for duping people after befriending them through dating app

Gurugram, Oct 19 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman, having an MBA degree from a UK institute, has been arrested along with her two accomplices for allegedly defrauding men she would befriend through a dating app, the Gurugram police said on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Surbhi Gupta alias Payal alias Sakshi, a resident of Delhi's Chawri Bazar, was arrested from her residence on October 12. She was sent to judicial custody by a court on Thursday after her seven-day police remand ended.

During interrogation, the woman revealed that she had defrauded more than 10 people of more than Rs 30 lakh in the past around two months, the police said.

According to the police, a man lodged a complaint at Sector 29 police station on October 10 about being robbed by a woman he had befriended through dating app Bumble.

The man told police that "on October 1, she called me and expressed her desire to meet." He picked her up from near a bar in Sector 47 in Gurugram and "then we bought some liquor from a nearby shop and came to my house. At home, she sent me to the kitchen on the pretext of getting ice and at the same time she mixed some intoxicating substance in my drink and I became unconscious," the man said in his complaint.

"The effect of the drug was so severe that I woke up in the morning on October 3 and I found the woman missing along with my gold chain, iPhone 14 Pro, Rs 10,000 cash, credits and debit cards. When I checked, Rs 1.78 lakh was also found withdrawn through credit and debit cards," he said.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and a special team was formed to probe the case.

She was arrested on last Thursday from her house in Delhi and was taken in seven-day police remand after being produced in a city court, the police said.

During the remand, the police recovered a gold chain, 15 debit and credit cards, Rs 1,60,770 in cash, two laptops, three mobile phones and a watch from her possession.

During interrogation, the woman revealed the names of her two accomplices who were arrested on the same day. They were identified as Vishal and Sushil and sent to jail after being produced in a court.

According to the police, the woman did her MBA from the United Kingdom after completing her graduation from Delhi University. She had worked with many multi-national companies before forming a gang to dupe people.

"The woman revealed that she is the mastermind of the gang and her two associates - Vishal and Sushil - supported her. The accused woman has done MBA from the United Kingdom and she used to commit crimes by luring people of Delhi-NCR, especially Gurugram," said assistant commissioner of police Dr. Kavita.

"After interrogation, it came to light that she had...looted about Rs 30 lakh in the last two months...further probe is underway," the police officer said. PTI COR SMN SMN