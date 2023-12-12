Gurugram: Woman arrested for torturing domestic help

Gurugram, Dec 13 (PTI) Shashi Sharma, the woman accused of torturing her domestic help, was arrested on Tuesday three days after registration of the FIR, police said.

She was, however, let off on bail after she joined the investigation, they said.

On the other hand, the victim's actual age is found to be 17 years in her ossification test conducted on Tuesday, police said. It was earlier reported that the domestic help's age is 13 years.

She was discharged from the hospital after her test, they said.

The victim, who is now stable, was sent home after collecting MLR test and discharge summary post the ossification test, said a senior police officer.

Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Against Women (CAW), said that a board of doctors has been formed for medical opinion.

"Further action will be taken as per the law based on the medical report. Our team has questioned the accused Shashi Sharma for hours today and she was let off on bail after she joined the investigation," he added.

The police, however, did not reveal about the accused's statement.

The victim repeated her claim that she did everything to keep them happy, but they turned like monsters for her after two months, police said.

She alleged that they stopped her salary and started exploiting and torturing her, they said.

The victim also alleged that she was bitten with hammers and they would let their dog loose on her and two men would sexually assault her, police said.

The victim's father said that she was sent to work for the accused in June this year to help the family fight poverty, but they never suspected that she would have to bear this.

A senior police officer said they are verifying the role of the accused woman's sons and added they will be arrested soon if found guilty. PTI COR AS AS