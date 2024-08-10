Gurugram: Woman dies after fire breaks out at shop in Sohna grain market

Gurugram, Aug 10 (PTI) An elderly woman died after a fire broke out at a shop located in the Sohna grain market in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

After getting information, the police and fire brigade teams reached the spot. The fire brigade team controlled the fire after a lot of effort.

The body of the woman, who was sleeping inside the shop when the fire broke out, has been sent for postmortem, they said.

The deceased woman, identified as 70-year-old Kasturi, had a tea shop in the Sohna grain market. She used to sleep in the shop at night, police said.

On Saturday around 2 am, the tea shop caught fire. After this, there was an explosion due to cylinder blast and hearing a loud explosion, the people sleeping outside the shops in the market came to the spot and informed the police, they said.

During investigation inside the shop, an elderly woman was found in a burnt condition, police said.

She was taken to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. The cause of fire is being investigated, they said.