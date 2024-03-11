Gurugram: Woman dies after mentally unstable son sets their flat on fire

Gurugram, Mar 11 (PTI) A 59-year-old woman died of suffocation after her mentally unstable son set their flat in a society here on fire, police on Monday said.

A police team reached the spot after receiving information and rescued the woman's son from the flat, they said.

The mentally unstable man has been handed over to a NGO for care, while the woman's body has been handed over to her kin after post-mortem, police said.

A native of Kolkata, West Bengal, lives in a flat on the fourth floor of Tower 3 of Vipul Green Society here. The woman's husband had gone to Kolkata a week ago and the incident took place when the woman and her son were at home, they said.

A brawl broke out between the mother and son two days before the incident, police said.

It was at midnight on Saturday when the woman's son set fire to her room and went to his room, but the fire spread throughout the flat, they said.

When the neighbours tried to open the door, the man did not open the door following which the police and fire brigade were informed, police said.

A team of fire brigade and police reached the spot and brought the fire under control, they said.

The woman identified as Ranu Shah was found unconscious with burn injuries. She was taken to the civil hospital where she died on Sunday morning, police said.

"We have lodged a report about the incident. As the man is mentally unstable and no complaint has been received against him, no FIR has been registered," said Inspector Arjun Dev, the SHO of Sadar police station.

"We handed over the woman's body to her kin after post-mortem today," he added.

The deceased woman's 26 year-old-son is mentally unstable and has been undergoing treatment for the last 16 years, the neighbours said. PTI COR AS AS