Gurugram woman duped of Rs 26 lakh on pretext of getting her job at DU

Gurugram, Jan 2 (PTI) Two people allegedly defrauded a woman of Rs 26 lakh on the pretext of getting her a job as an assistant professor in Delhi University (DU), said police.

The accused allegedly also threatened to kill the woman's brother, a resident of the Dundahera village, police said, adding an FIR was registered in this regard at the Udyog Vihar police station.

According to the complaint filed by Ankur Rao, his sister Pooja Yadav had applied for the post of assistant professor at Delhi University in 2023, but she could not clear the interview. Omkar Yadav, a resident of the Khedki Baghanki village, allegedly claimed that he had acquaintances with high officials at DU and he would get Pooja the job.

He introduced Ankur to Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sampla in the Rohtak district. Sandeep allegedly asked for Rs 35 lakh but the deal was allegedly settled for Rs 32 lakh, as per the complaint. Pooja received an email saying that her interview would be held on January 10, 2024. However, Sandeep later informed them that the interviews were postponed due to some reason, he added.

"In the email received on January 29, it was informed about the appointment of Pooja to the post of assistant professor at DU and on February 19, she was called to get the documents verified. On February 10-12, the accused informed me that the date of verification of documents had been postponed," as Ankur said in his complaint.

Pooja was later called to get the documents checked on April 4, he said, adding, "When she reached the university with me, we came to know that there was no programme to check documents there. But in the meantime, the accused extorted a total of Rs 26 lakh from me by giving false assurances. When I asked for my money back, the accused threatened to kill me and refused to return the money." The case was investigated by the economic offence wing (EOW) which found the allegation true and an FIR was registered against accused Omkar Yadav and Sandeep Kumar under relevant sections at the Udyog Vihar police station on Wednesday. PTI COR MNK MNK