Gurugram: Woman held for cheating over Rs 90 lakh from her company

Gurugram, Feb 25 (PTI) A former employee of a private company here was arrested for swindling over Rs 90 lakh by weaving a complex web of transactions to create fake bills using funds of the firm, police said on Wednesday.

Working as operations admin from 2017, the woman, with the help of an accountant, committed the fraud by changing the bank accounts of vendors, creating fake bills and transferring money to the bank accounts of their relatives, they added.

The accountant, Amit, has already been arrested for the fraud committed between 2020 and 2023. Pooja Rani (34) was arrested on Tuesday from Faridabad.

On September 3, 2024, a representative of Miniso Life Style Private Limited Company, Sector 48 filed a complaint that the duo have defrauded crores of rupees by changing the bank accounts of company vendors, creating fake vendors and transferring money from the company's bank accounts to the bank accounts of their relatives. An FIR was registered at Sector 50 police station.

"During interrogation, she revealed that a total of Rs 91,99,617 of the defrauded amount was transferred to the bank accounts.

"She confessed to working with Amit to commit the fraud by creating fake bills, fake vendors and changing the bank accounts of the company's vendors from the year 2020 to 2023. We are questioning the woman further," said a spokesperson of Gurugram Police. PTI COR SKY SKY