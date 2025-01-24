Gurugram: Woman held for involvement in cyber fraud

Gurugram, Jan 24 (PTI) Gurugram cyber police arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a Rs 11.45-lakh cyber fraud, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

Bill books of enterprises, 10 ATM cards, six bank passbooks, six cheque books, a mobile phone were recovered from her possession, they added.

According to the police, on August 6 last year, a man filed a complaint regarding fraud of about Rs 11.45 lakhs. He alleged that he was duped on the pretext of earning profit by investing in the share market. An FIR was registered in this matter at Cybercrime Police Station South.

While investigating, the team of Gurugram cyber police arrested a woman from sector 86 area on Thursday. The arrested accused has been identified as Priya Sharma, a resident of Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Advertisment

"During police interrogation, the accused woman revealed that she had opened a current bank account and made it available to cyber thugs. She had received Rs 50,000 in exchange for this bank account. We are questioning her," a spokesperson of Gurugram police said. PTI COR NB NB