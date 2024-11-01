Gurugram: Woman, her infant son killed in road accident

Gurugram, Nov 1 (PTI) A woman and her one-year-old child were killed and her husband was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a car here on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased were identified as Zahida (28) and her son Riyan Khan, they said.

The accident took place around 11 am when the family was returning from Silani Chowk to her village on a motorcycle. On the way, a speeding car hit the vehicle from behind, police said.

Zahida and Rihan were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead. Her husband was also injured in the accident, police added.

Advertisment

"An FIR has been registered against the car driver and he will be arrested soon", Inspector Jagjit Singh SHO of Sohna Sadar police station said. PTI COR HIG HIG