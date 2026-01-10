Gurugram woman instead of paying for the ride threatens of false molestation case, arrested

Gurugram, Jan 10 (PTI) Gurugram Police arrested a woman, who instead of paying for the ride after availing it, she allegedly threatened to implicate the cab driver on false molestation charges, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, Jyoti Dalal, 48, a resident of Delhi's Pitampura, was arrested on Thursday and sent to jail, they added.

During the interrogation, the woman revealed that she did not pay for the cabs she booked and threatened the drivers of implicating them in false molestation charges, said the spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

"Apart from this, it has also been revealed that in the past she purchased goods from cosmetic shops and did not pay for them," the spokesperson said.

In this case, the cab driver Ziauddin, a resident of Dhana village in Nuh district, in his complaint said that Jyoti had booked a ride on Tuesday morning, and took him to Sector 31, then to the bus stand and further to Cyber City.

The driver in his complaint said, "She asked for some money, and I initially gave her Rs 700. She then ate and drank at various places, and I made all the payments." In the afternoon, when he asked her to pay and end the ride, she became enraged and threatened to file a false case against him for theft or molestation, he added.

Further, the accused went to the police station, where she allegedly created a ruckus. After she left, the cab driver informed police of the whole incident, a senior investigating officer said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Dalal was the same woman who had previously misled several people in a similar manner, he said.

An FIR was registered against her, and she was arrested on Thursday, the officer said, adding that she was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody. PTI COR SHS