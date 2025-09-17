Gurugram woman killed by lover over suspicion of affair

Gurugram, Sep 16 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her lover in the IMT area of Gurugram’s Manesar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Vivek (27), told police that he murdered Shalu as he suspected that she was talking to other men, they added.

According to the police, Vivek and Shalu were in a relationship and belonged to the same village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Shalu used to work at a private company in the IMT area and lived in a rented room in Kasan Ki Dhani village with her brother's daughter.

According to a complaint filed by Shalu’s father, Vivek and Sachin, a native of his village, came to the woman’s room on Sunday night. Later they went to sleep and in the morning her daughter was found dead.

He suspects that Vivek and Sachin have killed Shalu by strangling her with a dupatta, the police added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and Vivek was arrested on Tuesday and is being questioned, they said. PTI COR NB NB