Gurugram: Youth arrested for murdering co-worker over spilt food

Gurugram, Sep 11 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly murdering his co-worker following a brawl between them, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the night of August 14 at an under-construction building in the Gandhi Nagar colony, where the deceased, identified as Pappu Kumar (35), a native of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, lived and worked along with two individuals, Umesh and Rajesh, the police stated.

According to the complaint filed by the younger brother of the deceased, Umesh fought with Pappu over spilt food. Rajesh intervened to de-escalate the situation, after which Pappu went up to the third floor of the building. Umesh followed him and pushed him off the floor, leading to his death.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station. The police arrested Umesh Kumar (19), who hailed from the same area as Pappu.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that after committing the crime, he fled and kept hiding in various places across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. But our team arrested him and is questioning him," the spokesperson for the Gurugram police said.