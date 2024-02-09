Gurugram youth hits ACP with car for informing cop father about his car stunts on e-way

Gurugram, Feb 9 (PTI) Enraged by the slap he received from his police officer father over car stunts here, a youth hit an ACP who caught him in the act on Dwarka Expressway with his SUV, police said on Friday.

The accused was arrested on Thursday, more than three weeks after the incident, and his SUV was recovered, they said.

ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya suffered injuries in his knees and abdomen and had to be hospitalised. He remained on leave for several days for the treatment, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Dwarka Expressway near Garhi Harsaru in Sector 10A police station area on the night of January 17 when ACP Dahiya and an inspector of the crime unit were on patrol in their government vehicle.

The ACP saw a youth doing stunts in an SUV on the road. The youth was asked to stop and then he was interrogated, police said.

When the youth said that his father was a special police officer (SPO) in Gurugram Police, ACP Dahiya asked him to call his father.

The SPO reached the spot after some time, he slapped his son in front of the ACP and the inspector, police said.

Angry over the slap, the youth, as he was leaving from the spot, hit the ACP with the side of the car. The ACP fell down on the ground, while the inspector and driver of the police car escaped narrowly, police said.

ACP Dahiya was admitted to the hospital for several days and joined duty this week, they added.

An FIR has been registered against Tarun Kumar, the accused, under relevant sections of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act at Sector 10A police station. Kumar (25), a resident of Harsaru village, was arrested on Thursday.

Dahiya said that videos of stunts carried out on Dwarka Expressway and Mumbai Expressway are seen frequently. Immediate action is being taken against them, he said. PTI COR SKY