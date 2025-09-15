Gurugram: Youths along with others attack family over parked bike

Gurugram, Sep 15 (PTI) Some youths, accompanied by others, allegedly attacked a family, including women, in Arjun Nagar colony over a parked vehicle, police said on Monday.

They said over 15 people pelted stones at the family after an argument over removing a bike parked in front of a house escalated on Sunday night.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the footage is going viral on social media.

An FIR was registered, and the police have arrested two suspects in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place when some youths, reportedly drunk, were passing through the colony in a car and started blowing the horn repeatedly in front of a home, asking its inmates to move a bike parked outside the house so that their car could pass.

When the family came out of the house, an altercation broke out after the youths allegedly started abusing them. When things heated up, the youths left in their car.

However, some moments later, they returned to the spot with a group of people and attacked the family with bricks and stones, police said.

Gurugram police spokesperson said a case has been registered, and questioning of the two arrested suspects is underway. PTI COR AMJ AMJ