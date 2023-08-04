Gurugram's Jama Masjid closed for Friday namaz, thin attendance in other mosques

Gurugram, Aug 4 (PTI) No Friday namaz was held at Gurugram's Jama Masjid and the smaller mosques saw thin attendance, days after the city witnessed scattered incidents of violence after the communal clash in neighbouring Nuh district.

Police said there was no fresh incident of violence in the city but several Muslim organisations had asked members of the community to offer namaz at home and avoid gathering at designated public places which resulted in thin attendance at the mosques that were open.

"The Jamiat-e-Ulema and other Muslim organisations had called upon people to offer namaz from home," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, Varun Dahiya said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday. The toll includes a cleric who was killed in an attack on a mosque in Gurugram.

In the wake of the violence, heavy police and central forces were deployed near mosques and open places designated for namaz here on Friday, but the Jama Masjid and the Anjuman Masjid, where the cleric was killed, were closed.

"After the violence in Nuh, Sohna and Gurugram, around 70 per cent of Muslim community people migrated from Gurugram. Mosques in Sarai Alawardi, Chauma, Sheetla Colony, Devi Lal Colony and the Idgah near Rajiv Chowk were open and some people gathered there to perform namaz," president of the Muslim Ekta Manch of Gurugram Haji Sahjad Khan said.

"No untoward incident was reported from Gurugram as we had earlier appealed to people to offer Friday prayers from home and nearby mosques," he said.

In a couple of open places, some Muslim community members had gathered to offer namaz but left after seeing police deployment there. Police teams patrolled some sensitive areas and shops near the Jama Masjid remained closed.

Saddam Hussain, who works for a private company, said he offered Friday prayers at home and did not venture outside.

"There was peace in the city but I did not go outside today for namaz. Earlier, I used to go to an open place to perform namaz near the Guru Dronacharya metro station," he added.

Mufti Saleem Qasmi, president of the Jamiat-e-Ulema, Gurugram, said it was decided to not offer Friday prayers at mosques and open places and people heeded the appeal. "It is a good sign to maintain brotherhood," he added. PTI COR IJT IJT