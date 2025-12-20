Gurugram's Yashvi Arora secures AIR 2 in CLAT PG, parents credit her success to focused approach

Gurugram, Dec 20 (PTI) Bringing pride to her family and the city, Yashvi Arora, a student of Gurugram's MDU Centre for Professional and Allied Studies, has secured All India Rank 2 in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Postgraduate 2026.

In addition to her impressive all-India ranking, Yashvi, a resident of Gurugram, has also secured Rank 1 in the Haryana General Category, reflecting her consistent academic excellence and a grasp over core legal subjects.

Her parents said that the CLAT PG examination tests candidates on advanced legal knowledge, analytical reasoning, and interpretation of complex legal principles, for admission to LL.M. programmes in National Law Universities across India.

Her parents, Mr Sandeep Arora and Mrs Deepti Yadav Arora, expressed immense pride in her achievement and credited her success to disciplined preparation, perseverance, and a focused approach towards her studies.

They also acknowledged the support and guidance provided by her teachers and mentors throughout her academic journey.

Speaking about her success, Yashvi emphasised the importance of conceptual clarity, regular revision, and self-belief. Her achievement has been widely appreciated by teachers, peers, and members of the legal fraternity.

With this outstanding performance, Yashvi is poised to secure admission to one of the country's premier National Law Universities. She aspires to pursue higher legal studies and contribute meaningfully to the legal profession in the future. PTI COR SHS SHS