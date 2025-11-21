Gurugram:Two brothers force jobseekers into cyber crime after sending them abroad, held

Gurugram, Nov 21 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested for sending people abroad by luring them with jobs and forcing them to commit cyber fraud, Gurugram Cyber police said on Friday.

The accused, Vijender alias Sonu (23) and Jitender alias Monu (21), residents of Haryana's Bhiwani district, were arrested from Delhi on Wednesday, they said.

The accused would initially send those seeking jobs abroad to Thailand. From there, they were illegally sent to other countries and used to allegedly defraud US citizens through illegal call centres reportedly operated by Chinese citizens. Till now, the accused has duped 10 people from Haryana and Rajasthan, ACP Cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

According to the complainant, Mandeep, he had met Sonu, who claimed that his brother worked as a job provider in Thailand, he said.

The complainant gave Rs 50,000 to Sonu to send him to Thailand.

Sonu arranged for a ticket from Jaipur on March 23. Upon arriving in Thailand, he met Sonu's brother Jitender, the officer said.

Jitender allegedly took 1,000 Thai Baht from him, put him in a car, and illegally drove him to the Myanmar border. There, he got him a job as a data operator for collecting data on US citizens, the officer added.

"When I asked Sonu why he had sent me to Myanmar in the name of Thailand, he threatened to kill me. On October 22, I was detained by the Myanmar army and handed over to the Myanmar police. On November 6, I was deported from Thailand to Delhi," Mandeep said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered. While investigating, the police arrested two accused in Delhi.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Jitender went to Myanmar in January. There, he met people of Chinese origin and started working with them in cyber fraud, the police said.

He told Sonu that the Chinese allegedly hire young men for illegal work in Myanmar, and pay commission to agents providing them with men, they said. PTI COR APL