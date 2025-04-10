Gururgam: Woman delivers baby in car as emergency vehicle escorts her to hospital

Gurugram, Apr 10 (PTI) A woman delivered a baby inside a car while Gurugram police’s emergency response vehicle (ERV) was helping reach a hospital, police said on Thursday.

The mother and child were immediately admitted to a hospital and are safe and healthy, the doctors said.

Around 9.30 am on Wednesday, a car approached a police team deployed at Daulatabad chowk and asked for directions to the nearest hospital.

The team saw two people and a pregnant woman, Sonu (24), who was in a lot of pain, inside the car and decided to escort the vehicle to the nearest hospital, they said.

With EVR moving in front of the car, Exempt Head Constable (EHC) Surendra and driver Constable Jai Bhagwan took the woman and her family members to the hospital as soon as possible, the police said.

However, on the way, the woman gave birth to the child, they said.

The police team immediately contacted the hospital staff and got the woman and her newborn admitted, a Gurugram police spokesperson.

The police said that the doctors have confirmed that both the mother and the child are healthy.

"Sonu worked as a laborer in the Hayatpur area. Her husband Hasan and brother Saddam also work as laborers. They expressed gratitude to the Gurugram Police for helping them,” the spokesperson said. PTI COR NB NB