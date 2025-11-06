Guru's martyrdom anniversary: Structure for special assembly session to be ready by Nov 20

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 6 (PTI) The temporary structure for holding the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha here to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be ready by November 20, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said on Thursday.

The Punjab government will hold a special session on November 24 at the Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial at Sri Anandpur Sahib to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.

It will be the first time that an assembly session will be held outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex, which is located in Chandigarh.

The Speaker said the session, dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur's supreme sacrifice, has been envisioned by the state government to spread the Guru's divine philosophy to every corner of the world.

He recalled that after Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom in Delhi, Bhai Jaita brought his sacred head to Gurdwara Bibangarh Sahib (Kiratpur Sahib). From there, Bhai Jaita, along with Mata Gujri and 'Bal Guru Gobind', carried it to Sri Anandpur Sahib, where the cremation was performed.

The site now stands as Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib.

Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on November 24, a 'Nagar Kirtan' will commence from Gurdwara Bibangarh Sahib. The procession will be welcomed at various locations by ministers and MLAs.

Upon its arrival at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will formally begin.

Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond informed that special arrangements have been made for Cabinet Ministers and MLAs to stay at Bhai Sati Das Pandal, so they and their families can arrive at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 23 and participate in the religious events with devotion.

He said for MLAs who wish to attend the session directly, separate transport and logistical arrangements are being made to ensure smooth participation without traffic or other difficulties.

Advisor to the tourism department Deepak Bali said the Cabinet ministers and MLAs will participate in the commemorative events as humble volunteers along with the 'sangat' (devotees).

He said following the assembly session, a special drone show will be organised.