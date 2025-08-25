Guruvayoor Temple to conduct 'purification ritual' after influencer video

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI) The Guruvayoor Devaswom, which manages the renowned Sri Krishna Temple, announced on Monday that a "purification ritual" will be conducted at the temple pond on Tuesday, following a recent video shoot by a social media influencer that allegedly violated temple rituals.

In a Facebook post, the Devaswom said the incident involved a "non-Hindu woman entering the sacred pond for filming", which was seen as a breach of "religious norms".

The temple management said darshan at the shrine would be restricted from 5 am to noon to allow for the "purification ritual." Devotees will be permitted to enter the shrine only in the evening after the rituals are completed, the administrator added, seeking the cooperation of the devotees.

The ritual comes days after the influencer posted a reel showing her washing her feet in the sacred pond. Following public outrage, she reportedly deleted the post and issued an apology. PTI LGK SSK