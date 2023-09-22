Gutka, banned tobacco products worth Rs 19.5 lakh seized in Palghar; one held

Palghar, Sep 22 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have seized gutka and banned tobacco products worth nearly Rs 19.5 lakh from a tempo and arrested its driver, an official said on Friday.

The police recovered the banned products from a tempo while patrolling within the limits of Modgaon-Haladpada on Wednesday, said Yogesh Jadhav, Palghar district PRO API. The tempo driver was identified as Sushil Sahni (35).

A case has been registered in the matter at Kasa police station, and cops are trying to find out from where Sahni obtained the banned products and to whom he intended to deliver the stock. PTI COR NR