Gutka, banned tobacco products worth Rs 43.6 lakh seized in Bhiwandi

Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) Gutka and banned tobacco products worth Rs 43.6 lakh were seized from a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Based on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell raided a godown in Bhiwandi on Saturday afternoon and found the contraband, the official from Narpoli police station said.

The occupants of the godown managed to escape during the raid, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the FDA regulations, the official said. PTI COR ARU