Gutka, banned tobacco products worth Rs 46 lakh seized in Thane

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) The police have seized gutka and banned tobacco products valued at nearly Rs 46 lakh in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off about the sale of the contraband from a residential property in the Kasarwadavali area, the police raided the premises on Tuesday, he said.

The cops seized various brands of banned gutka and tobacco products, valued at about Rs 46 lakh, and booked two persons, identified as Nilesh Chalwade (35) and Satyaban Behra (32).

A case has been registered against Chalwade and Behra under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Act.

The police are trying to determine the source of the gutka and the distribution network of the accused persons, the official added. PTI COR NR