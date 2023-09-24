Gutka, banned tobacco products worth Rs 48 lakh seized in Palghar district, one held

Palghar, Sep 24 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have seized gutka and banned tobacco products worth Rs 48 lakh from a tempo and arrested its driver, an official said on Sunday.

Gutka, which can cause cancer, is banned in Maharashtra.

Acting on inputs, the police stopped a tempo coming from Gujarat at Dapchari checkpost on Friday and found 20 big blue bags on it, the official said.

The bags contained gutka and banned tobacco products worth Rs 48 lakh, said senior inspector Anil Vibhute of the local crime branch, Palghar.

Tempo driver Raju Ukarde (34) told the police that he was transporting the prohibited products from Gujarat to Pune, the official said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, he added. PTI COR NR