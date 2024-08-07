Gutka, paan masala worth Rs 16 lakh seized

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) Police have seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at more than Rs 16 lakh in separate operations in Thane and neighbouring Panvel, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip, a police team raided a house in Rabodi area in Thane city on Monday and seized the stock of different brands of gutka and tobacco items, an official said.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco, is banned in Maharashtra.

Elsewhere, Navi Mumbai police arrested a 25-year-old man from Panvel and seized banned gutka and other tobacco products worth Rs 10.27 lakh from his possession.

A crime branch team raided a chawl in Gotgaon locality on Monday evening and seized gutka, paan masala and other tobacco products of several brands, said senior inspector Umesh Gawli.

Mohammad Aabid Khan, who had allegedly stocked the contraband, was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 274 (adulteration of food intended for sale) and 275 (sale of noxious food or drink).

The police were probing the source of the contraband and to whom it was going to be supplied, inspector Gawli said. PTI COR GK KRK