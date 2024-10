Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Police has seized banned gutka and paan masala worth Rs 66.77 lakh here, an official said on Tuesday.

Ashok Tambe (32) and Someshwar Faleriya (32) were arrested after police laid a trap and seized two vehicles carrying the banned tobacco products in Powai area on Monday.

The two vehicles were also seized and the duo were arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Act. PTI ZA KRK