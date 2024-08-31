Gutka worth more than Rs 5 lakh seized; two held

Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) Police have seized gutka worth more than Rs 5 lakh from a house in Navi Mumbai and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted by the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police at Pendhar village in Taloja on Thursday, they said.

"Based on a tip-off that some persons had stored the banned Gutka in their house, an ANC team raided the residential premises and seized gutka worth Rs 5,40,850," the police said in a release.

The police also arrested Satishsnigh Nepalsingh Thakur (32) and Jitendrakumar Rajkumar Kamath (21), who were living in the house, they said.

A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 275 (sale of Noxious food or drink), and under the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) regulations against the duo, the police said.

Gutka and some other tobacco products are prohibited in Maharashtra over health concerns. PTI COR NP