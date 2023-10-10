Gutka worth Rs 18.9 lakh seized from tempo in Thane; 3 persons booked

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) Police have seized banned gutka worth Rs 18.9 lakh concealed beneath bags of cattle feed in a tempo in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The tempo was spotted passing through Mankoli bridge at around 2 pm on Monday, Narpoli police station's assistant police inspector V B Bade said.

When the police stopped the tempo on suspicion and checked it, they found gutka stock of different brands hidden beneath bags of cattle feed in the vehicle, he said.

The cattle feed worth Rs 53,600 was also seized and the vehicle impounded, the official said.

Advertisment

A case was registered against three occupants of the tempo, including its driver, under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the FDA regulations, he said.

The police were trying to find out from where the stock was sourced and where it was being transported.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012. PTI COR GK