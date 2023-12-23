Gutka worth Rs 40 lakh seized, one held

Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) Thane district rural police has seized gutka (scented tobacco mix) worth Rs 40 lakh and arrested one person, an official said here.

Manufacture and sale of gutka is banned in Maharashtra.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a tempo in the Ganeshpuri police station limits and found a cargo of gutka on Thursday, said inspector D T Sonke.

A 28-year-old man who transporting the contraband was arrested and a magistrate's court sent him in police custody for five days.

The tempo was also impounded and further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR KRK