Gutka worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Maharashtra's Thane district; one held

Thane, April 5 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have seized gutka worth nearly Rs 50 lakh from a truck and arrested its driver, an official said on Friday.

The government has prohibited the manufacturing, sale and distribution of gutka in the state over health concerns.

The Narpoli police intercepted a truck on Dapoda Road in the Bhiwandi area on Thursday afternoon and found it to be loaded with gutka of various brands, collectively valued at nearly Rs 50 lakh, the official said.

The consignment and the truck were seized and the driver, Ajaykumar Shaympal Singh (28), was arrested, he said, adding that they are trying to ascertain the origin of the consignment and its destination. PTI COR NR