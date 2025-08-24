Gutka worth Rs 9.69 lakh seized in Palghar district; one held

Palghar, Aug 24 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have confiscated gutka valued at Rs 9.69 lakh and arrested a man transporting the banned substance, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off that gutka was being illegally brought from neighbouring Gujarat, the local crime branch intercepted a sports utility vehicle at the Ghola village toll plaza on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Friday.

They recovered 15 sacks of gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 9.69 lakh from the vehicle, which was also seized, said the official.

The SUV driver, identified as Mumbai resident Mukesh Lalchand Kashyap (26), has been arrested, the official added. PTI COR NR