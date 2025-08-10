Gutkha, banned tobacco products worth Rs 53 lakh seized in Bhiwandi

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) Gutkha and banned tobacco products worth Rs 53 lakh were seized from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

A team from the crime branch intercepted a Karnataka-registered vehicle at Narpoli toll plaza on Friday and recovered gutkha, paan masala and other banned products, which were being transported for sale, police inspector Mithun Bhoir said.

"We have registered a case under various provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the transporter from Karnataka," he said. PTI COR ARU