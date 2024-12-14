Gutkha, scented tobacco worth Rs 16.33 lakh seized in Latur, one person booked

Latur, Dec 14 (PTI) Gutkha and scented tobacco worth Rs 16.33 lakh were seized in Latur, a police official said on Saturday.

A person from Beed district has been booked in this connection, the Crime Branch official added.

A vehicle transporting the contraband from Karnataka to Ambajogai through Udgir here was intercepted at Nalegaon after a 20 kilometre chase on Friday on a tip-off, he said.

Further probe into the case is being carried out by Chakur police, the official said.

Manufacture and sale of gutkha is banned in Maharashtra. PTI COR BNM