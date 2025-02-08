Gutkha seized from van; one held

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) Police seized gutkha valued at Rs 4.32 lakh and arrested a 20-year-old van driver for the illegal transportation of the contraband in Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Police intercepted a pick-up van between Kharegaon and the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe flyover in Kalwa on Tuesday, the official said.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway, police added.

Provisions of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations have also been invoked. PTI COR NSK