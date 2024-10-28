Gutkha seized from vehicle in Bhiwandi

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) Police seized banned gutkha and other tobacco products valued at over Rs 21.50 lakh from a vehicle in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a complaint on the transport of a consignment of the contraband, police personnel intercepted a vehicle at Bhadwad Naka on Sunday night and seized the banned products.

A case was registered against the vehicle driver and other persons under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Food and Drugs Administration regulations. PTI COR NSK