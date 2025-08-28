Gutkha, tobacco products worth Rs 25.20 lakh seized in Bhayander

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) Banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 25.20 lakh were seized in Bhayander in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The contraband was recovered from a shop on Golden Nest Road by Crime Branch Unit 1 of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police on August 25, he said.

"A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Food and Drug Administration Act at Navghar police station. No arrest has been made in the case so far," the official said. PTI COR BNM