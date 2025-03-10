Gutkha worth Rs 1.20 lakh seized from vehicle

Latur, Mar 10 (PTI) Police seized illegal gutkha and scented tobacco valued at over Rs 1.21 lakh from a vehicle in Latur over the weekend, an official said on Monday.

Two persons have been booked in connection with the seizure made on Saturday night.

"Crime Branch officials intercepted a vehicle at around 10 pm on a tip-off and recovered prohibited gutkha and scented tobacco. The seizure included the pick-up vehicle and the banned products, collectively valued at Rs 9, 21,870," a police official said. PTI COR NSK