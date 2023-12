Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) Gutkha and other tobacco products worth Rs 7 lakh was seized from a residential premises in Vithalwadi in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

Gutkha is banned in Maharashtra.

Acting on a tip off, a raid was carried out on Thursday, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

Six persons have been booked under Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration rules but are yet to be arrested, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM