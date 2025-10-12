Gutkha worth Rs 7.79 lakh seized in Latur; three arrested

Latur, Oct 12 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Latur city allegedly with gutkha worth Rs 7.79 lakh, a police official said on Sunday.

Two vehicles in which the contraband was being smuggled have also been seized, the Crime Branch official said.

"The operation was carried out based on a tip off on Saturday in the jurisdiction of Chakur and Deoni police stations. Those arrested are Azam Bashir Shaikh (21, Rihan Akhil Qureshi (18) and Dildar Badesab Sayyed (41). Further probe into the peddling network is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM