Gutted body stuffed in gunny bag, partially burnt motorcycle found in Bihar's Nawada

Nawada (Bihar), Nov 10 (PTI) The body of a person, gutted and stuffed in a gunny bag, along with a partially burnt motorcycle was found in a village in Bihar's Nawada district, police said in a statement on Sunday.

The body and the motorcycle were found near Shiswa Mode in Kharidi Bigha village.

"Prima facie, it appears that the person was first killed and then the body was stuffed into the gunny bag and brought to the village on the motorcycle," the statement said.

"Forensic experts have reached the spot and are collecting all scientific evidence from there. The matter is being further investigated," it added. PTI COR PKD ACD