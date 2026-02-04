Guv Arlekar agrees to forward Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill for presidential assent

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has agreed to forward the new Wildlife Protection (Kerala Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend certain provisions of the central act to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in the state, to the president for assent without delay, State Forest Minister A K Saseendran said.

Saseendran, along with Kerala Industries and Law Minister P Rajeev, met the governor on Wednesday and requested him to forward the bill for presidential assent.

"His response was very positive, and he has assured us that he will forward the bill to the president without any delay," Saseendran told reporters after the meeting.

The assembly passed the Wildlife Protection (Kerala Amendment) Bill, 2025, in October last year.

The ministers also requested the governor to give assent to another law that allows private individuals to grow sandalwood on their properties and sell it to the forest department.

"The wildlife issue falls under the concurrent list, and states have the power to bring in amendments to laws in the concurrent list. Based on this provision, we have introduced the new law. The other bill is an exclusive state legislation, but we have not yet received the governor’s assent on it," Rajeev said.

He said the ministers had explained the details of the bill and the relevance of the amendment to the governor, who agreed to examine the matter and do the needful within two days.

"The definition for the classification of dangerous animals in the central act is very vague. No authority is empowered to take immediate action when a wild animal strays into human settlements or agricultural areas and attacks human beings," Rajeev said.

"Following all the procedures under the act is very difficult when it comes to protecting human lives and livelihoods. That is why we have brought in this amendment," he added.

He said the forest minister had discussed the matter with the advocate general and that the cabinet had also deliberated on the issue, taking into account various demands and suggestions submitted by different organisations before introducing the amendment to the central act.

"As per the amendment, if a wild animal enters a human settlement or farmland, the district collector can take action based on the situation, including ordering the animal to be killed, to protect people’s lives and livelihoods," Rajeev said.

Saseendran said that once the bill becomes an act, it would be of great help to farmers, especially those in the high ranges, who are frequently affected by human-animal conflict. PTI KPK TGB SSK