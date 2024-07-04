Guv asks PIB to spread awareness of central schemes

Aizawl, Jul 4 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday asked the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a nodal agency of the Centre, to disseminate information on government policies, according to Raj Bhavan sources.

This will help increase enrollment under various centrally sponsored schemes, the governor told PIB Director General (North Eastern Zone) K Satish Nambudiripad during a meeting at Raj Bhavan.

The governor informed the visiting PIB director general that stakeholders and eligible beneficiaries are deprived of many benefits and financial assistance due to lack of awareness, the sources said.

At the meeting, Nambudiripad was accompanied by DDK director (News) Nampibou Marinmai. PTI CORR NN