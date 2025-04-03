Guv asks Mamata banerjee to ensure peaceful Ram Navami

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose directed the TMC government to take precautionary measures to ensure that Ram Navami is celebrated in the state peacefully, a statement said on Thursday.

He also directed the government to deploy adequate forces to thwart any untoward incident, it said.

"In order to make certain that the festivities are not hampered in any manner, HG (honourable governor) has sent a strong advice to the state government to take all precautionary steps to ensure that Ram Navami is celebrated across the state peacefully," said the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

"The State Government has also been advised to keep Raj Bhavan informed in real-time of any untoward development in any part of the state," it added.

Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6.

"The governor also appeals to all sections of society to maintain social harmony, cohesion and peace during the festivities and beyond," the statement said.