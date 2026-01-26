Guv Bagde, CM Sharma, LoP Jully unfurl national flags as Rajasthan marks Republic Day

Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully on Monday outlined sharply contrasting narratives on governance, the Constitution and the state's future while addressing separate Republic Day functions here.

Governor Bagde unfurled the tricolour at the state-level Republic Day event at SMS stadium in Jaipur. After the national anthem, he inspected the parade in an open gypsy.

At the programme, 17 brave officers of the Rajasthan Police were awarded the President's Police Medal and Police Medal. The governor also honoured the best administrative officers.

Addressing the ceremony, Bagde said the state has so far provided government jobs to one lakh youths, while recruitment was underway for 1.54 lakh posts.

"A calendar has been issued for one lakh more recruitments in 2026," he said, stressing that the government has succeeded in curbing paper leaks and exam mafias.

He said 351 competitive examinations have been conducted, and not a single paper leak was reported; those involved in earlier leaks have been arrested and sent to jail.

Highlighting economic initiatives, the governor said events such as the Rising Rajasthan Summit and Pravasi Rajasthan have opened new avenues for investment, innovation and employment. "To strengthen tourism, the Rajasthan Tourism Policy and Film Policy have been implemented," he said.

Bagde also stressed the need to strengthen the agriculture sector to reinforce the state's economy, and said the government was committed to farmer welfare.

"The Kisan Samman Nidhi has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 to provide financial support to farmers," he said, appealing to citizens to actively participate in building a 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan'.

He claimed that cases of atrocities against women have declined by 10 per cent, while crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have come down by 18 per cent. Paying tribute to freedom fighters, the governor said their sacrifices have enabled India to move forward with confidence on the global stage.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid floral tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, honouring soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. In a message recorded in the visitors' book, he expressed gratitude to the armed forces for safeguarding the country.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the tricolour at Badi Chaupar, Sharma said India had become the world's fourth-largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and was moving rapidly towards becoming the third-largest.

"The coming times belong to India," he said, quoting Swami Vivekananda's call to "arise, awake and stop not till the goal is achieved." He asserted that the "double-engine government" in Rajasthan was accelerating development by ensuring water, power, roads and basic infrastructure, while making sure that welfare schemes reached the last person.

Sharma said the state was working towards becoming a USD 3.35 trillion economy by 2029, adding that its youth were Rajasthan's biggest asset.

"Transparency in competitive examinations has restored the trust of young people. One lakh youths have already been given government jobs, recruitment is underway for 1.54 lakh posts, and a calendar for one lakh more recruitments in 2026 has been released," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, also speaking at Badi Chaupar, described India as a "beautiful and great republic" that guarantees equality to all castes and communities.

However, he launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP, alleging that the forces in power were weakening the Constitution.

"Those who came to power because of the Constitution are today trying to undermine it, as if they are cutting the very branch they are sitting on," Jully said.

He said earlier opposition leaders were intimidated using investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department and Central Bureau of Investigation, and now even voters who disagreed with the government were being targeted through mechanisms like Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Jully also criticised the Centre over its welfare policies, claiming that schemes like MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), which helped in rural development and curbed migration, were being weakened. He further accused the BJP of disrespecting saints and religious figures despite having risen to power in the name of Sanatan values.

Republic Day was celebrated across Rajasthan with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural programmes, reflecting both the spirit of national pride and the political contest over the meaning of the Constitution and governance.