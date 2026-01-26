Guv Bagde, CM Sharma unfurl flags in Jaipur as Rajasthan mark Republic Day

Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) Rajasthan on Monday celebrated Republic Day with flag-unfurling ceremonies and cultural programmes organised at educational institutions and government offices across the state.

The state-level Republic Day event was held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here, where Governor Haribhau Bagde unfurled the national flag, took the salute and inspected the ceremonial parade.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma hoisted the tricolour at his official residence in the morning and extended greetings to the people on the occasion. A contingent of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) presented a guard of honour. The chief minister later paid tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti by laying a wreath.

The Congress party also marked the occasion by hoisting the national flag at Badi Chaupar in Jaipur. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra and several party leaders and workers were present at the programme.

Similar celebrations were held across districts, where officials unfurled the tricolour and highlighted the significance of the Constitution and democratic values.