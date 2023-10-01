Guv Bais, CM Shinde, Fadnavis take part in cleanliness drive event in Girgaon Chowpatty

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday joined citizens in a cleanliness campaign at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "one hour of shramdaan (voluntary labour) for swachhata" on October 1 as a "Swachhanjali" (tribute through cleanliness) to Mahatma Gandhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took part in the drive at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Responding to a query from the media, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government has already issued an order to reserve 3 per cent of District Planning Development Committee funds for fort restoration, repair, maintenance and cleanliness throughout the year.

On the 105th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed for an hour of voluntary labour for cleanliness on October 1 as part of his call of 'Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath' on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

The mega cleanliness drive wants citizens from all walks of life to join in actual cleaning activities at public places like markets, railway tracks, water bodies, tourist sites, places of worship, among others. PTI ND BNM BNM