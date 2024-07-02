Guv Bose cancels Chopra visit, victims of flogging incident skip meeting

Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who was originally scheduled to visit Chopra to meet the couple flogged publicly, cancelled his trip to the town and instead went to Cooch Behar and met alleged victims of other atrocities upon his arrival from New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Officials said the couple who were mercilessly caned by the now-arrested local Trinamool Congress strongman Tajemul Islam in Chopra did not turn up for the meeting.

"The victims of the Chopra flogging incident did not attend. The Governor met with victims of other atrocities," an official told PTI.

The Governor was expected to submit a report on his findings to the central government, he added.

The people who met him had reached out to the Raj Bhavan's 'Peace Room' expressing their desire to meet the Governor and seek justice.

Earlier in the day, Bose had arrived in Bagdogra from New Delhi and proceeded directly to Cooch Behar where these people were waiting for him.

On Monday, Bose had requested a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the Chopra incident.

The incident, which occurred on Friday and was captured in a video, led to widespread public outrage.

The TMC strongman was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with the incident. He faces charges including attempted murder, assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt, among others.

Islam, also known as 'JCB', allegedly subjected the couple to a brutal beating with bamboo sticks after they were accused of having an illicit relationship by a kangaroo court.

Islam, who has a criminal history including a murder case, was remanded to police custody for five days by a local court in Uttar Dinajpur district on Monday.

"Islam is a notorious figure in the locality with a history of criminal activities. He was previously involved in a murder case in Chopra in 2021," an IPS officer told PTI.

Known for his close association with Chopra MLA Hamidul Rahman, Islam was previously arrested in 2023 for his alleged involvement in the murder of CPI(M) leader Mansur Naimul just before the panchayat elections.